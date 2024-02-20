Protesting Noida farmers' again warn of Delhi march on Feb 23

Noida: The protesting farmers' groups in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday said they will march to Delhi on February 23 to press for resolution of their issues, including developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past.

Thousands of these villagers, including women, had made an unsuccessful attempt to go to Delhi on February 8 amid stepped up security along Noida's borders with the national capital, choking traffic movement in the city.

The protestors on that day called off the march and were pacified after police's assurance of a high-level meeting with representatives of local authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Scores of farmers on Monday gathered outside the office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in protest where the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), a key local group here, gave the call for February 23 march to Delhi.