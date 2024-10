Father, four others gets life-term for murder of 19-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, Munni was forced into a marriage with Devendra on April 22, 2023, despite being in love with another man from her village. A case was registered against the accused Totaram and his accomplices on April 25, 2023, at Fatehganj West Police Station under charges including murder and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code