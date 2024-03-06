Fear of defeat haunting Congress: Smriti Irani on 'delay' in naming Amethi candidate

Amethi (UP): Union Minister and local MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday mocked the Congress for the "delay" in announcing its candidate from the constituency, saying it appears that they have realised the power of Amethi and the fear of defeat is haunting that party.

The Union minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 281 projects worth Rs 206 crore in her constituency.

While taking a question from mediapersons about Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Amethi, she said, "At the moment I do not know who will contest the elections, but the way Congress people are not able to muster the courage to declare the candidate from here, it seems that Amethi's power and fear of defeat is haunting them. This is a clear indication of their defeat."

Earlier in the day, Congress district president Pradeep Singhal claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi parliamentary constituency in the coming elections and the announcement in this regard will be made soon.

Gandhi, who represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019, lost the 2019 election to BJP's Irani.