First woman VC for AMU: A surprise appointment that disappointed many conservatives

New Delhi: In 1920, when the Aligarh Muslim University was founded, its founding chancellor was a remarkable woman — Sultan Jahan, the Begum of Bhopal, who played a constructive role in founding the university through her efforts and financial grants. Today, over a century later, the university is headed by another woman – Naima Khatoon. She is the prestigious varsity’s vice-chancellor, becoming the first woman to get appointed to the top position.
Khatoon’s appointment came on April 23, right after the General Election began. In a letter to AMU, the Union Ministry of Education said, “The President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of AMU, has been pleased to appoint Professor Naima Khatoon as the Vice-Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University for five years.”
For her appointment, a nod from the Election Commission had to be obtained, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force. The EC, giving its nod, said that “no publicity” and “no political mileage” should be derived from the appointment.
Hailing from a humble family in Odisha, Khatoon has performed various roles in the university – as a graduate and undergraduate student, a postdoctoral research fellow, professor, provost, deputy proctor, warden and principal. After she completed her doctorate in psychology, Khatoon joined the university as a lecturer in 1988. By 2006, she was promoted to professor, and in 2014, she was appointed as the principal of the Women’s College.
Professor Mohammad Wasim Ali, proctor of the university, says that Khatoon has had a distinctive academic career in the university. "She studied at the university, started her career here and has held some key positions. She has served as the provost thrice, and has been the principal of the Women’s College for the past decade.”
Khatoon’s PhD degree is in political psychology, and through her thesis, she explored the patterns of political alienation among Hindu and Muslim youth — a topic whose relevance has only soared over time. Throughout a career spanning close to four decades, Khatoon has also worked at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and served as director at the university’s Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning since 2015.
Khatoon’s appointment to the top position in the university, which has traditionally been perceived as a conservative institution, took many by surprise. Ali says that the idea that AMU is conservative is far from the truth. "AMU has never been conservative; it has been liberal, particularly in the matter of women’s education. By 1937, when female education was not the norm, the Women’s College in Abdullah Hall was established. At AMU, women were welcome from the day it was started, there has been no discrimination on gender, caste or religion,” he says.
Khatoon, in her own right, has landed the job by the dint of her hard work, Ali adds. “She has been able to break through the glass ceiling purely on merit. Throughout her career, she has never skirted rules and regulations. She has always been firm but polite."
Her appointment, though, has not been without controversy. Khatoon, who was a member of the 27-member executive council (EC), recused herself from voting for the names of the vice-chancellor. But her husband, Muhammad Gulrez, who was then the interim VC, chaired and voted in the meeting. Five names were shortlisted in the meeting. Murmurs of conflict of interest arose, and a case had been filed opposing her appointment.
Ali, who is also a member of the EC, says the names were shortlisted through elections. "As a proctor, I am part of the EC, and since the government’s notification mandates that a candidate can't sit and participate in the election process, Khatoon left the group. Her husband is not a candidate and no rules were violated,” he says.
The five names were then sent to the 180-member AMU Board which then whittled the list down to three names. "These three names were sent to the government, and from then on, it was at the discretion of the government. We may have ideological differences with the current dispensation, but they have decided to put forward a woman’s name for the top job, and we welcome it,” Ali adds.
A professor who did not wish to be named said that “some conservatives” could not “digest” a woman leading the premier institution.
The case is still pending, but the task is cut out for Khatoon. Academically, the aim is to ensure that AMU climbs up the ladder. As per the latest NIRF rankings, it is among the top 10 universities in India.