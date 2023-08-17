Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Five arrested in UP's Jaunpur after rape attempt video goes viral

The girl's mother alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in their house on the night of August 14 when six youths with whom they had an old enmity came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 11:34 IST

Follow Us

Five people have been arrested after a video of an attempt to rape a teenage girl in a village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district went viral, police said on Thursday.

The girl's mother in the police complaint alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of August 14 when six youths with whom they had an old enmity came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious, said ASP (Rural) Shailendra Singh.

"The mother has alleged that the teenager was taken to a nearby sugarcane field where all of them tried to rape her," the ASP said quoting the complaint.

The mother said that they did not complain due to public shame, but the accused themselves made the video of the incident viral on Wednesday after which a case was registered against six persons -- Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu and Seshamani.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that five of the accused in the case were arrested on Wednesday while efforts are on to nab the sixth.

(Published 17 August 2023, 11:34 IST)
