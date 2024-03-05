Former Congress MP from Varanasi Rajesh Mishra joins BJP

Addressing a joint press conference here, Mishra expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and other leaders for his induction into the BJP and asserted that he will continue to remain with the saffron party for the rest of his political life.

"My efforts will be to ensure that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the opposition party doesn't even get a polling agent to man the booths in Varanasi seat this time,” Mishra told the press conference at the BJP headquarters.

“I started politics with the Congress and it is now certain that I will remain with the BJP for the rest of my political life,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi is contesting the Lok Sabha polls seeking his re-election from the Varanasi seat for a third consecutive term.