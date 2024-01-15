JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Forty injured as buses collide in UP

Senior Superintendent of Police said that the injured were rushed to district and private hospitals.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 07:15 IST

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Two buses collided with each other amid fog early Monday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am when both the buses were on their way to Noida from Agra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said.

The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals, he said.

According to police, the condition of five of the injured passengers was serious.

A senior government doctor said 20 of the injured were discharged after first aid, while the rest are undergoing treatment.

(Published 15 January 2024, 07:15 IST)
