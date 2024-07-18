Four killed, 24 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP

Lucknow: At least four passengers were killed and around 24 others injured when 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Mankapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, about 150 kilometres from here, on Thursday.
According to the sources, 12 coaches, including some AC coaches, derailed near Jhilahi railway station on Gonda-Gorakhpur section around 3 pm. The injured were taken to the district hospital in Gonda.
A relief train was rushed to the spot along with ambulances, railway sources said. Local police officials have reached the spot and launched relief operations with the help of the local villagers, who gathered there in large numbers after the incident.
Videos on social media showed the passengers walking along the tracks carrying their luggage. One of the eyewitnesses said that several passengers were trapped inside the derailed coaches. At least four coaches overturned after being derailed.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to provide all possible medical help to the injured and launch relief operations immediately.
Movement of trains on the section has come to a halt following the incident and efforts were on to clear the tracks, sources said.
Published 18 July 2024, 10:09 IST