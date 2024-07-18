Four killed, 24 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP

Follow our live coverage on UP train accident here.

According to the sources, 12 coaches, including some AC coaches, derailed near Jhilahi railway station on Gonda-Gorakhpur section around 3 pm. The injured were taken to the district hospital in Gonda.

A relief train was rushed to the spot along with ambulances, railway sources said. Local police officials have reached the spot and launched relief operations with the help of the local villagers, who gathered there in large numbers after the incident.