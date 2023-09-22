French tourist dies after falling from platform at UP's Fatehpur Sikri Fort

A French tourist died allegedly after she fell from a platform at the famous Fatehpur Sikri Fort in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, according to the police sources here.

The woman tourist, identified as 61-year-old Esma Ben Yelles, who was part of a 30-member group visiting India, suffered serious head injuries after hitting the stone floor below and succumbed to her injuries later. The tourists had arrived at the historic fort on Thursday from Jaipur.

Sources said that there was no ambulance at the Fort and the authorities had to call the same from some other place resulting in the loss of crucial hours before she could be provided medical help.