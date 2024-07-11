GST fraud: Noida police seize property worth Rs 2.5 crore

Noida: The Noida police on Thursday said they have seized property worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to individuals accused in multiple GST fraud cases.

The action was taken against Mayur alias Mani Nagpal and his wife Charu Nagpal, both residents of Greater Noida, in connection with the FIRs lodged last year, they said.

On March 6 this year, following a court order, police executed property seizure under Section 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said in a statement.