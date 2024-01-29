JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Gyanvapi case: Plea in SC to vacate order holding back survey of alleged 'Shivling' found in mosque

The application has also sought directions from the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make required survey/investigation of the alleged 'Shivling' in order to determine its nature and features
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 09:12 IST

A Hindu plaintiff filed an application in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to vacate its order given on May 19, 2023, by virtue of which the apex court had put the scientific survey of a 'Shivling', which is said to have been found at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey, on hold.

The application has also sought directions from the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the required survey/investigation of the alleged "Shivling" in order to determine its nature and features while not causing damage to the "Shivling" within the sealed area.

The application states that a survey should be done by removing the artificial/ modern walls/floors surrounding the “Shivling”. It has also sought for a survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and other scientific methods.

More to follow...

(Published 29 January 2024, 09:12 IST)
