Gyanvapi mosque built after demolishing temple, claims Hindu side lawyer citing ASI survey report

Lucknow: The lawyer of the Hindu plaintiffs in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday claimed that the report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which conducted a scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi and submitted the survey report in the district court earlier, said that the mosque had been built after demolishing a Hindu temple in the 17th century.

The lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, who was handed over a certified copy of the ASI report following the order of a Varanasi court on Wednesday, told reporters in Varanasi that the ASI report stated that there existed a Hindu temple where the mosque stands today.

He said that the more than 800 page report had also found ancient scriptures had been found in Kannada, Devanagari and Telugu languages. The scriptures were about Rudra, Janardan and Vishweshwar.

Jain claimed that the ASI report also said that the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque was part of a Hindu temple and could easily be identified. He also claimed that the report found 'Mahamukti Mandapam' written at a place which was a very significant sign that there existed a temple there earlier.

The lawyer claimed that the report said that the pillars of the demolished temple were used to build the mosque.