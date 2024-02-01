Gyanvapi Mosque Committee challenges Varanasi court order in Allahabad HC

Lucknow: The Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, on Thursday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the order of the Varanasi court that accepted a plea by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking permission to worship at the tehkhana (basement) of the Mosque.

According to the reports, the lawyer for the Committee sought urgent hearing of the matter but the HC directed them to file the petition with the registry. It is reported that an application has been moved before the registry accordingly.