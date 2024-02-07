Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC postpones matter to February 12

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday decided to continue hearing the matter pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute on February 12.

The HC will hear the Muslim Committee's plea challenging the Varanasi High Court order in the Gyanvapi mosque case from 10 am that day.

The Varanasi court had allowed regular worship to be conducted by a 'pujari' nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner who claimed his grandfather offered puja before the idols in the cellar up to December 1993.