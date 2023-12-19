Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC junks Muslim side's pleas, permits suits seeking temple restoration

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday junked a batch of petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, which challenged the maintainability of the civil suit before a Varanasi court which sought the restoration of a temple at the site where the current Gyanvapi Mosque exists.

As per the Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi Mosque is part of the temple complex.

The court noted that the suit is maintainable and not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991, LiveLaw reported.

The Allahabad HC also stated that the matter before the lower court must be expedited and concluded in six months. Any interim order, if there, has been vacated by the court.

This decision comes a day after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its report on the mosque complex in the district court. The next hearing is scheduled for December 21. ASI might be instructed to conduct additional surveys by the lower court if deemed necessary, the HC said.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple is among the holiest Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and rests on the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi. The Gyanvapi Mosque, constructed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century, lies adjacent to the temple.

The controversy over the Gyanvapi Mosque has been a source of simmering tensions especially with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner.