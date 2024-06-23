Hanumangarhi temple chief priest loses security cover after argument with district magistrate, SSP

On the removal of his security cover, Das told PTI on Sunday, "It was done because I called the district administration's officials thieves and corrupt which they are. This is why my security was withdrawn." District Magistrate Kumar said, "Raju Das has many criminal cases registered against him and we were receiving complaints that he misused the security to threaten the public and the traders. This is gross misuse so the security was withdrawn." Following the BJP's loss in Faizabad to Samajwadi Party's Awdhesh Prasad, Das had made several controversial statements, including calling the people of Ayodhya" traitors of Lord Ram" and that "all administrative and police officers, including district magistrates and district police chiefs, are corrupt and thieves and don't do any work without taking bribe".