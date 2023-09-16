Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

HC directs correcting land records to show plot in name of Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura, which mentioned that the temple land's ownership was changed in revenue records in 2004.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 06:26 IST

Follow Us

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Chhata tehsil authorities in Mathura to correct revenue records to show a plot of land, which was wrongly marked as a graveyard, in the name of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura, which mentioned that the temple land's ownership was changed in revenue records in 2004.

The high court had earlier directed revenue officials to produce entire records in connection with the change in the ownership of the Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple land in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The tehsil authorities, however, could not explain how and by which order the records were changed.

After going through the records, the high court set aside the entries made as graveyard and directed the Chhata tehsil authorities to record the land in the name of the trust within two months.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 06:26 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraAllahabad High Court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT