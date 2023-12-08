High priest for Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration ceremony has a Shivaji link

The scholar attributed the responsibility of being in-charge of the temple consecration to the “blessings bestowed upon him by the legendary saints and seers of Kashi”.

“I will perform my duties with the blessings of Lord Ram,” the veteran was quoted as saying by the publication.

The series of rituals before the main ceremony will start on January 16, headed by Laxmikant and a group of 121 scholars, out of which 40 hail from Kashi.

Laxmikant’s son Sunil Laxmikant Dixit said that his father has specialised in ‘srauta’, ‘smarta’, ‘yajna’, consecration and other rituals.

"My father's study of the Vedas and rituals was under the supervision of his uncle Ganesh Dixit Javji Bhatt. He completed his studies in Shukla Yajurveda at Sangved Vidyalaya and took up teaching in the same institution," he told TOI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya.