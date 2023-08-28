Hinduism just fallacy, Brahminism cause of all disparities in society: SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

On Monday, in a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the cause of all the disparity is also Brahminism itself." "There is no religion called Hinduism, Hindu religion is just a fallacy (dhokha). In real meaning, the Brahmin religion has been termed the Hindu religion, and there is a conspiracy to trap Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country. If there was a Hindu religion, tribals, Dalits and the backwards would have been given respect, but what an irony," Maurya said.