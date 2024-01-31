Hindus can pray inside Gyanvapi mosque basement: Varanasi court

The Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindus to pray inside the cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

"The Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days," Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain told ANI.

In what comes as a major development, prayers will be allowed seven days from now at ten sealed cellars of the mosque, India Today reported.

The decision comes even as the ASI report - made public to both the Hindu and Muslim sides - reportedly contains proof that the mosque was built after demolishing a temple. The Hindu side has also moved the Supreme Court for a survey of the 'shivling' apparently located in the sealed area of the Gyanvapi mosque.

This development comes at the end of the month which saw the Ram mandir in Ayodhya being consecrated at the site where the Babri masjid once stood before it was razed with the belief that the spot was where Lord Ram was born.

The Gyanvapi verdict also comes at a time when there is a contention in Mathura regarding the Shahi Idgah mosque, which the Hindu side there claims was built on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi's land.