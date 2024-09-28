His sacrifice, dedication will always remain immortal: UP CM pays tribute to Bhagat Singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders in the state on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, hailing his sacrifice and dedication for India’s freedom.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter and brave revolutionary Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary! His sacrifice and dedication for the freedom of Mother India will always remain immortal. His incomparable sacrifice to preserve the unity and integrity of India will continue to inspire us for centuries." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh.

"With infinite respect, I salute Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary! His courage, his passion, his martyrdom -- always remind us of our responsibility towards our country," his post read.