Hookah in party office? Video of Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood puffing away goes viral

DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

One user wrote, "Typical Congress culture on full display! MP Imran Masood Ji, the same guy who once threatened to do 'boti-boti' of PM".

"Look at the values ​​of Congress," Prachi's message read.

This comment was in reference to a speech by Masood in 2014 when he had said that he would “chop the prime minister into pieces (boti-boti kar denge)” as per a report by The Print.

Masood is currently a part of the joint parliamentary panel that has been set up to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He first tasted electoral victory in 2006 when he won the Assembly elections to become an MLA from the Muzaffarabad constituency as a Congress candidate.

After his, Masood lost four elections consecutively, which included two Lok Sabha elections (2014 and 2019). He finally became an MP in 2024 after defeating the BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal in the recent polls.