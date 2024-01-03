Tourist app to language inclusivity: How Yogi Adityanath is preparing for Ayodhya Ram Temple event

Signage in multiple languages

With devotees from all over the country expected to flock to the temple city, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi ordered that signboards should be in multiple languages.

"Signage boards should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and nine languages of the United Nations," he said.

To that end, he asked authorities to develop a smart signage system.

Smart signage should be installed along the Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, and Varanasi-Ayodhya routes, Adityanath said.

‘Deepotsav’ in every Ayodhya temple

Every temple in Ayodhya will celebrate the ‘Deepotsav’ to mark the date, the UP CM announced.

"Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the 'Ramjyoti' in their homes/establishments. All of this is unprecedented, emotional. It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram had incarnated," he said.

Mata Shabari Bhojanalaya

The eateries run by the UP government in the region will be called Mata Shabari Bhojanalaya, a character in Ramayana. Other places will also be named after personas from the epic.