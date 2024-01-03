Tourist app to language inclusivity: How Yogi Adityanath is preparing for Ayodhya Ram Temple event

As the date for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony nears, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is pulling out all stops to make arrangements for the enormous rush that the temple town will be witnessing on January 22 and after that.
The UP government on Tuesday held a high-level meeting which was aimed at readying arrangements to make ceremony ‘alaukik' (divine), 'abhootpoorv' (unprecedented) and 'avismarniya' (unforgettable).
Here is everything on the UP government’s checklist ahead of the mega event.
Signage in multiple languages
With devotees from all over the country expected to flock to the temple city, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi ordered that signboards should be in multiple languages.
"Signage boards should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and nine languages of the United Nations," he said.
To that end, he asked authorities to develop a smart signage system.
Smart signage should be installed along the Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, and Varanasi-Ayodhya routes, Adityanath said.
‘Deepotsav’ in every Ayodhya temple
Every temple in Ayodhya will celebrate the ‘Deepotsav’ to mark the date, the UP CM announced.
"Every Sanatan believer will welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the 'Ramjyoti' in their homes/establishments. All of this is unprecedented, emotional. It is our good fortune that we reside in the region where Lord Shri Ram had incarnated," he said.
Mata Shabari Bhojanalaya
The eateries run by the UP government in the region will be called Mata Shabari Bhojanalaya, a character in Ramayana. Other places will also be named after personas from the epic.
Tourist app
Adityanath has also directed officials to develop a digital tourist app of Ayodhya which will have information about all the basic facilities and important places in the temple town.
Security arrangements
During the meeting, Adityanath also took up the issue of security and ordered that there should be no compromise on safety.
“Implement the Safe City project immediately without any delay, he said and directed to activate the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Ayodhya before January 22,” the CM said.
Health arrangements
The government has also issued orders to have sufficient availability of ambulances in the temple town.
"There should be availability of cranes and ambulances. For this, instructions should be given to the concerned districts by the Chief Minister's Office," Adityanath decreed.
