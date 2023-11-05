IIT-BHU molestation: ABVP slams UP Congress chief Ajay Rai for 'cheap politics'

Earlier on Friday, Rai wrote on social media platform X, 'Atendra Singh is currently the leader of ABVP of the Kashi prant of the Sangh against whom an FIR has been registered that he went to the Sanskrit department of Allahabad University and molested and looted female teachers.'

'A case was lodged on 24/7/ 2023 but no action has been taken till date. On one hand, there is a case of indecency with a student in IIT-BHU, on the other hand, this disgusting act in Prayagraj (Allahabad).. this is the character of the ABVP,' he said in another post.