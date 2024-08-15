In keen battle for Milkipur Bypoll, SP looks to hold ground; BJP aims to avenge Ayodhya defeat

Lucknow: With the BJP going all out to avenge its humiliating defeat in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the upcoming by-poll on the Milkipur assembly seat in Faizabad Lok Sabha segment has turned into a prestige battle between the saffron party and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The by-poll on Milkipur seat was necessitated after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad, the MLA from Milkipur, resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad (Ayodhya) parliamentary constituency. Prasad had defeated BJP’s Lalloo Singh by over 50 thousand votes.

That the BJP has made the by-poll a prestige fight could be gauged from the fact that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had taken charge of the seat himself and had deployed senior ministers and party leaders to ensure victory for the saffron party.