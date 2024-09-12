In party booklet, Mayawati blames Akhilesh for BSP-SP alliance falling apart in 2019, Samajwadi Party hits back

In the booklet, Mayawati said, "The SP-BSP pact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was aimed at checking the BJP from coming to power at the Centre." "However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was so dejected with the results of the elections in which BSP won 10 seats and the SP five that he stopped taking calls from BSP chief and other senior leaders. Thus a decision was made to sever ties with the SP without compromising one's self-respect," the booklet stated.