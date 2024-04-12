Infant among 4 killed as truck hits car in Mathura

Mathura (UP): A four-month-old girl was among four people killed after a truck hit their car here, police said on Friday.

The passengers were returning to Delhi after paying obeisance at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Thursday when the accident occurred, they said.

SHO (Jait) Ajay Verma said the car was being driven by Vishal Tyagi and his friend Deepak Kannujia’s father Gyanchand was sitting in the front passenger seat.