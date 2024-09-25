'It seems Kali Yug has arrived,' says Allahabad HC judge as elderly couple fights legal battle over alimony

Justice Shamsheri, while posting the matter for further hearing at a later date, expressed hope that the couple would come to court on the next date with some constructive compromise.

Munesh, who was a retired fourth class employee in the health department, said in his petition that he had purchased a house in 1981 in the name of his wife. The dispute started after his wife gifted the house to his younger son in 2008.

The differences between Munesh and his wife forced the latter to leave the house and live with his elder son in a rented accommodation.

The wife moved the family court seeking alimony from Munesh. The family awarded Rs five thousand as alimony to her.

Munesh pleaded that he and his elder son were forced out of the house and that even after that he used to pay Rs two thousand every month to his wife from his pension of a little of Rs 14 thousand.