Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari passes away due to cardiac arrest

Banda/Lucknow: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died at the Banda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, its principal said.

Earlier in the day, Ansari was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated, his lawyer said.

Banda Medical College principal Suneel Kaushal confirmed to PTI that Ansari died of a cardiac arrest at the facility.

He was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.