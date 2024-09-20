Just for laughs! BJP leader Vinod Agarwal conducts fake blood drive on PM Modi's birthday for camera

Lucknow: Politicians' love cameras is well known but the Mayor of an Uttar Pradesh town took his love for the same a little too far.

The Mayor of UP’s Moradabad town and senior BJP leader Vinod Agarwal reportedly ‘donated’ blood for the camera on the occasion of prime minister Narendra Modi’s birth day on September 17.

A video, which went viral on social media, purportedly showed the Mayor lying on the bed at a blood donation camp organized at the BJP party office on this occasion in the town.

The Mayor is seen laughing as a paramedic prepares to check his blood pressure and then is seen asking the doctor not to proceed. The paramedic is seen holding a needle and as he proceeds, the Mayor suddenly gets up from the bed and leaves the room.