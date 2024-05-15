Home
Kanpur schools get bomb threats, case registered

'Kanpur Police took immediate cognizance, registered the case and took necessary action,' ANI quoted Additional Police Commissioner Mr. Harish Chandra as saying.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 07:15 IST
Kanpur Police on Wednesday received information about a bomb threat to various schools in the Kanpur Commissionerate.

"Kanpur Police took immediate cognizance, registered the case and took necessary action," ANI quoted Additional Police Commissioner Mr. Harish Chandra as saying.

This comes after seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received bomb threats by email on Tuesday, two days after similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, the airport and the office of the Northern Railways' CPRO in the capital, officials said. Rajasthan too saw several schools getting bomb threats.

More to follow...

Published 15 May 2024, 07:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpur

