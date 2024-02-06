KFC welcome in Ayodhya but no meat on the menu

American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) can be allowed to operate in Ayodhya, but only if they drop all meat items from their menu and go with vegetarian options, officials said as per Moneycontrol.

The tier-2 city in Uttar Pradesh has seen an influx of visitors following the Ram mandir consecration on January 22, and many restaurants have come up to cater to the devotees. The KFC branch in Ayodhya currently is located on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway.

While other chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut are also running in the city, they have done away with non-vegetarian items.

KFC, known for its much-loved fried chicken items, apart from burgers, wraps, and rice bowls, has not been added to the list of restaurants operating in the area.

Authorities have not permitted the sale of liquor or meat in the premises within 'Panch Kosi Marg', which is a 15 km pilgrimage circuit around the Ram temple either.