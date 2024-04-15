Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order approving survey of mosque complex

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday once again extended its stay on the Allahabad High Court's December 14, 2023 order directing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta fixed the matter for consideration in August, 2024.

The court, meanwhile, asked the parties to file pleadings and written submissions.

"Interim orders to continue, we clarify, we have not stayed the suit proceedings before the High Court," the bench said.