Langurs hired to keep monkeys at bay during Kanpur Test between India-Bangladesh

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association hired langurs and their handlers to control the monkey menace at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which is staging the second Test match between India and Bangladesh.
The Green Park Stadium is situated near the Ganges river and is surrounded by natural flora and fauna, making it a perfect place for animals like monkeys to make it their home.
Venue director Sanjay Kapoor told Indian Express that they have langurs to avoid the "terror" of monkeys. He further informed that the camera persons, along with the spectators, in the stands face equal problem from the monkeys. The broadcasting team covers their equipment with black cloth to protect it from monkeys.
Ahead of the second Test match, the state association held a meeting of all the departments where the need to keep the monkey at bay was raised. During their invigilation of the site, the stadium authorities also found that some seats in C block were unsafe for use by spectators, the report said.
The practice of langurs to keep the monkeys at bay is common in the city. Langurs are often employed during day functions at apartments for a daily wage of Rs 1000-1,500. The langurs were hired earlier too at international cricket matches at Kanpur.
During last year's G20 summit in Delhi, government had hired langurs and their handlers to keep the monkeys at bay.
Meanwhile, second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour. The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on Day 2 at Green Park Stadium.
As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm.
Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 107 for three as only 35 overs could be bowled.
Published 28 September 2024, 13:04 IST