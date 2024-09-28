Langurs hired to keep monkeys at bay during Kanpur Test between India-Bangladesh

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association hired langurs and their handlers to control the monkey menace at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which is staging the second Test match between India and Bangladesh.

The Green Park Stadium is situated near the Ganges river and is surrounded by natural flora and fauna, making it a perfect place for animals like monkeys to make it their home.

Venue director Sanjay Kapoor told Indian Express that they have langurs to avoid the "terror" of monkeys. He further informed that the camera persons, along with the spectators, in the stands face equal problem from the monkeys. The broadcasting team covers their equipment with black cloth to protect it from monkeys.