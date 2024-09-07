Local BJP leader, associates booked for demolishing house in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Police have booked a local BJP leader and his associates for allegedly demolishing a house built on a plot of land along a highway here using a bulldozer, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Kumar said Ghurpur police station was informed about the demolition on September 5 by the building's owner Abhishek Tripathi.

He said a police team inspected the spot and registered an FIR based on Tripathi's complaint.