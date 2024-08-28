Lucknow: Victim 'disrobes' herself to force police action after accusing IIT student of rape

Lucknow: For sixteen days she was made to take rounds of police stations to get her complaint registered without success and was even declared mentally unfit by the cops after she alleged that she was raped by her senior in a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra town.

The police swung into action only after she partially stripped herself on a busy road to register her protest, and arrested the accused, an IIT student.

According to the sources, the accused, identified as Shivansh Singh, a student of M.Tech at IIT-Jammu, was arrested on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Lucknow, had alleged that Shivansh, who had been her senior, had raped her in a car a few days back. She alleged that she was later dumped on the road by the accused.