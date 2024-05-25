'Maintain dignity of PM post': Priyanka lashes out at Modi for 'mujra' remark

Reciting a composition of famous saint Baba Gorakhnath, the Congress general secretary said, 'The entire country respects the post of prime minister and we also respect him.' 'But the way he (Modi) is speaking today, the sad thing is that his reality has been exposed.' She said the prime minister calls the entire country his family, but it does not reflect in his words. 'Family members always have respect for each other (anko ki sharam) that should not be lost, that should always be kept,' she said.