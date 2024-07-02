Majority will become minority if religious conversions continue, observes Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Monday observed that if the current trend of religious conversions during congregations continues, the majority population of India could find itself in the minority.

According to a report by Live Law, the observation came from a bench comprising Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, which was hearing a bail plea moved by one Kailash, who has been booked under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, for allegedly converting the people of his village to Christianity.