Majority will become minority if religious conversions continue, observes Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court on Monday observed that if the current trend of religious conversions during congregations continues, the majority population of India could find itself in the minority.
According to a report by Live Law, the observation came from a bench comprising Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, which was hearing a bail plea moved by one Kailash, who has been booked under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, for allegedly converting the people of his village to Christianity.
"If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in minority one day, and such religious congregation should be immediately stopped where the conversion is taking place and changing religion of citizen of India (sic)," Live Law quoted Justice Agarwal as saying.
The Allahabad HC added that such religious conversions were in contravention of Article 25 of the Constitution that provides "only freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion" but "does not provide for religious conversion".
The bench further observed that several cases of unlawful conversion of people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities and other economically disadvantaged groups had come to its notice, and noted that such conversions were happening at a "rampant pace" throughout Uttar Pradesh.
Making these observations, the court also rejected Kailash's bail plea, noting that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature.
Published 02 July 2024, 07:05 IST