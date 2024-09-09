Man hides criminal history for 6 years while serving in Uttar Pradesh govt job: Report

A man from Uttar Pradesh hid his identity as a murderer for six years and successfully served in the irrigation department in a government job.
As per a report by The Times Of India, Anoop Dubey, who is in his mid 30s, got the job in 2018 after the death of his father who was a chief engineer on compassionate grounds.
Anoop had murdered a person called Devendra in May 2013 along with three others.
Devendra's father Lakhan Singh Tomar had filed a complaint after his son went missing. The police said that Devendra had been drinking with Anoop and three others near Jhansi's Babina. The three others who were with Anoop were Gaurav Jha, Kapil Sharma and Akash.
Lakhan then confronted them after which they admitted that they had killed Devendra. The group took Devendra to Babina in Jhansi saying they were going for a picnic, after which they shot him and burnt his body.
The reason as mentioned by TOI for killing Devendra was due to his "arrogant behaviour".
Devendra's father the next day filed a case against the group after which they were arrested. However, after six months, Anoop's father managed to secure his bail.
Cut to August 2024, Anoop applied for one day's leave from his office, a day after which Anoop and three others were convicted by the court, as reported by the publication.
As Anoop failed to return to work, the management enquired about him and found out about his criminal case in 2013.
Ashok Kumar, the department's superintending engineer said that the probe into the matter is under way.
"A probe is under way to find out how Anoop was issued a character certificate, given that the murder case against him was filed in May 2013," he told TOI.
Published 09 September 2024, 11:15 IST