Man hides criminal history for 6 years while serving in Uttar Pradesh govt job: Report

A man from Uttar Pradesh hid his identity as a murderer for six years and successfully served in the irrigation department in a government job.

As per a report by The Times Of India, Anoop Dubey, who is in his mid 30s, got the job in 2018 after the death of his father who was a chief engineer on compassionate grounds.

Anoop had murdered a person called Devendra in May 2013 along with three others.

Devendra's father Lakhan Singh Tomar had filed a complaint after his son went missing. The police said that Devendra had been drinking with Anoop and three others near Jhansi's Babina. The three others who were with Anoop were Gaurav Jha, Kapil Sharma and Akash.

Lakhan then confronted them after which they admitted that they had killed Devendra. The group took Devendra to Babina in Jhansi saying they were going for a picnic, after which they shot him and burnt his body.