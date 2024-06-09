Man shot dead, three injured in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A man was killed and three of his family were injured in a firing incident in the Khalilabad area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday in the Mahue village.

The accused, Indrajeet Yadav and others were working on a piece of land when a dispute broke out between them and the victim's family, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

Yadav and his associates attacked Dharmendra Yadav (30) and his family with sticks and rods. One of the accused then fired at Yadav and shot him in the head, Singh said.