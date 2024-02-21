Man under trial for rape hangs self in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district jail

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 23-year-old undertrial man lodged in Pilibhit district jail hanged himself to death on Tuesday using a muffler in a toilet, a police official said.

Circle officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi said the deceased has been identified as Sukhvinder (23) and that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against Sukhvinder in 2016. In 2020, he came out on bail, but was again sent to jail by a court on February 7, they said.