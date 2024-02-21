JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man under trial for rape hangs self in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district jail

Last Updated 21 February 2024, 03:02 IST

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 23-year-old undertrial man lodged in Pilibhit district jail hanged himself to death on Tuesday using a muffler in a toilet, a police official said.

Circle officer (city) Deepak Chaturvedi said the deceased has been identified as Sukhvinder (23) and that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, a case of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against Sukhvinder in 2016. In 2020, he came out on bail, but was again sent to jail by a court on February 7, they said.

According to jail officials, around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, he requested to use the toilet and a jail staffer took him there.

When the accused did not come out of the toilet after a long time, the jail staffer looked inside and found him hanging from the grill of the ventilator, officials said, adding that the jail doctor reached the spot and declared him dead.

(Published 21 February 2024, 03:02 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshjailSuicidePocsoPrisonUndertrial

