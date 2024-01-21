'Mangal dhwani' - more than 50 musical instruments to be played before 'pran pratishtha'

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Complex will reverberate with more than 50 types of musical instruments, which represent different states in the country, before the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lala in Ayodhya on Monday.
According to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust officials, the 'mangal dhwani' (auspicious sound) will continue for two hours in the morning just before the start of the ceremony.
The musical instruments to be played on this occasion, includes 'veena' , which is a popular string instrument in classical Carnatic music, 'sundari', a double reed wind instrument, which is considered to be an extension of shehnai, from Maharashtra and 'alghoza', a paired woodwind instrument consisting of two joined beak flutes, from Punjab.
Besides, 'mardal', a musical instrument from Odisha, santoor and 'pung' , which is a hand beaten drum, from Manipur would also be played during the 'mangal dhwani'.
The official said that these different types of musical instruments also included 'pakhawaj', 'dholak', 'ravanhatha' from Rajasthan, 'ghatam' from Andhra Pradesh, 'santar' from Gujarat, 'hudka' from Uttarakhand and some others.
He said that these musical instruments would be played when there will be no recital of mantras and speeches of the leaders.
''The idea is to showcase the various traditions of the country.....it will unify the different traditions in the honour of Shri Ram,'' the official added.
These musical instruments would be played by the local artists from different parts of the country.