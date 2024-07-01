Mathura tank collapse: 3 officials of UP Jal Nigam suspended, probe panel formed

The UP Jal Nigam (Urban) has filed FIR against three firms (M/s SM Construction, M/s Banwari, and M/s Trilok Singh Rawat) and several employees at Kotwali police station in Mathura under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, the statement said.

The inquiry committee chaired by the chief engineer of Ghaziabad region, UP Jal Nigam (Urban), has been formed to investigate technical deficiencies related to the case.

The committee will seek assistance from esteemed institutions such as IIT Delhi or IIT Kanpur to conduct a thorough investigation and produce a detailed report, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Mathura district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the collapse of the water tank and directed it to submit its report within a week.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh formed the committee which will be headed by the additional district magistrate (judicial) and include as members executive engineers of the Jal Nigam, the public works department, and the Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, according to an official statement.

After the panel submits its report, the DM will send his recommendations to the government for further action against the guilty.

The DM said the construction of the tank was completed in 2021 by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project. He also said that compensation will be provided to the victims' families and a survey of damages to nearby houses will be conducted.