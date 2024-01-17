Monkey steals iPhone at Vrindavan temple, barters it for cold drink 'bribe'

A monkey was seen stealing a man's iPhone in a video forwarded on Instagram. The incident took place at the Vrindavan temple and the monkey seemingly had to be bribed with a Frooti in order to return the phone.

With the simian troops zeroing in on tourist hotspots, especially religious ones where visitors tend to feed them, there is a growing monkey menace in both rural and urban areas across India.

There have been innumerable incidents in India where monkey troops have robbed people of their belongings. The hapless victims have to usually resort to 'bartering' with the monkey thieves, exchanging food or drink for their stolen items.

On January 6, something similar happened at the Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan.