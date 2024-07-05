MP/MLA court dismisses Pawan Khera's revision petition in case of comments on PM Modi's father

Lucknow: An MP/MLA court here on Thursday dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in connection with a case of alleged indecent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.
The revision petition was filed against the order of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow passed on January 5, 2024, whereby he had refused to give Khera a clean chit in the case.
The current order was passed by special judge of MP/MLA court Harbans Narayan on Khera's petition.
It was said before the court that Khera had taken the name of PM Modi's father as "Narendra Gautam Das Modi" instead of "Damodar Das Moolchand Modi."
The court was told that an FIR regarding the same was lodged on February 20, 2023 at the Cantt police station of Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in this regard.
Besides this, another case was lodged on February 22, 2023 at Half Long police station of Assam.
The court was told that the FIRs lodged in different police stations were challenged by Khera before the Supreme Court, on which the SC had transferred all the FIRs to the Hazratganj police station on March 20, 2023.
The police filed a charge-sheet against Khera in the court of CJM Lucknow.
The MP/MLA court was further informed that a petition was also filed by Khera before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court to quash the charge-sheet and the FIR.
Considering that the matter is pending in the high court, the court did not give any relief to Khera.
Published 04 July 2024, 18:58 IST