Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at an ancestral burial ground in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

He died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night at Banda Medical College and his funeral rites were performed at Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district.

Earlier, during the last rites ceremony, his supporters broke the barricades to enter the cemetery ground.

