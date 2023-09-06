NIA conducts multiple raids to scuttle CPI (Maoist) revival attempts in Uttar Pradesh

Following these arrests, the agency said, police seized arms and ammunition, and busted a gun factory. The FIR, filed by the NIA in connection with the case, earlier had named accused Manish Azad and his wife Amita Shireen and Ritesh Vidyarthi and his wife Soni Azad along with their associates Vishwavijay and his wife Seema Azad, Kripa Shankar, Akanksha Azad and Rajesh Azad as some of the key accused working to further the CPI (Maoist)'s attempts to revive itself, the spokesperson said.