Nithari Case: UP govt will approach Supreme Court if needed, says deputy CM

Reversing the death sentence given to Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two cases, the Allahabad High Court noted that the prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of both the accused 'beyond reasonable doubt, on the settled parameters of a case based on circumstantial evidence and the probe was nothing short of a betrayal of public trust by responsible agencies.'

The two were charged with rape and murder and sentenced to death in the killings that horrified the nation with the details of sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism.