'No dispute': Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek does U-turn on divorcing wife

<p>Lucknow: BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband Prateek Yadav, who had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/i-am-going-to-divorce-this-selfish-woman-mulayam-yadavs-son-accuses-wife-of-ruining-ties-with-kin-3867054">alleged that she had ruined his family ties</a> and he would seek a divorce from her "as soon as possible," on Wednesday said that he has sorted out all disputes with her.</p>.<p>On Instagram, Prateek, step-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, posted a video in which he said, "On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife Aparna, following which i made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us.</p>.<p>He also posted the caption "Haters, go to hell" in the video. In another post, he posted a video with Aparna.</p>.<p>In a lengthy post on January, 19, Prateek described Aparna as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.</p>.<p>"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek had said.</p>.UP: Clash breaks out between Samajwadi Party workers, Hindu activists in Muzaffarnagar.<p>The post also carried a picture of Aparna, and the post still exists on Instagram.</p>.<p>Aparna had contested the 2017 assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.</p>.<p>She joined the BJP in March 2022 and was appointed vice chairperson of the state women's commission in September 2024. </p>