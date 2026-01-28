Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'No dispute': Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother Prateek does U-turn on divorcing wife

The matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us, Yadav wrote on Instagram
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshdivorce

Follow us on :

Follow Us