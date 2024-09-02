'No house, no person, no class should be left out' in BJP's membership drive: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.