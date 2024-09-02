Home
'No house, no person, no class should be left out' in BJP's membership drive: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 08:13 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the BJP workers to ensure that no house or person is left out in the party's membership drive that is starting from today.

"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Adityanath said in a post on 'X'.

"Come, let all of us workers of @BJP4India make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' given by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.

"Remember, no house, no person, no class should be left out," he added.

Published 02 September 2024, 08:13 IST
India News BJP Uttar Pradesh Indian Politics Yogi Adityanath

